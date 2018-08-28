Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police have confirmed the identities of the two people found dead at a house in Rainham yesterday morning (Friday, January 4) as they continue to appeal for anyone with information about the pair to come forward.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Although formal identification is yet to take police, officers are satisfied that the deceased are Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, of Rainham.

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that nobody else is being sought in connection with the deaths.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 07.50am on Friday, January 4, after the couple were found unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found. Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

At this early stage, the deaths are being treated as unexplained.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found. Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “We are piecing together our understanding of how Mr and Mrs Moula died. I would like to thank those members of the public with whom we have spoken as part of our inquiry thus far.

“We are ensuring that next of kin are being fully supported at this most difficult of times.

“If you heard or saw anything at the address that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday, 3 January, and 8.00am the following day, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.