Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:19 05 January 2019

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Archant

Police have confirmed the identities of the two people found dead at a house in Rainham yesterday morning (Friday, January 4) as they continue to appeal for anyone with information about the pair to come forward.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Although formal identification is yet to take police, officers are satisfied that the deceased are Simbiso Aretha Moula, 39, and her husband Garikayi Moula, 51, of Rainham.

The Metropolitan Police have also confirmed that nobody else is being sought in connection with the deaths.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called to Lower Mardyke Avenue by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 07.50am on Friday, January 4, after the couple were found unresponsive.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

At this early stage, the deaths are being treated as unexplained.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “We are piecing together our understanding of how Mr and Mrs Moula died. I would like to thank those members of the public with whom we have spoken as part of our inquiry thus far.

“We are ensuring that next of kin are being fully supported at this most difficult of times.

“If you heard or saw anything at the address that seemed out of place or of concern between the hours of 10.30pm on Thursday, 3 January, and 8.00am the following day, please don’t hesitate to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3865, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Dorking 1

George Saunders in action against Great Wakering (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gordon at the double as Daggers and Wood play out eight-goal draw

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Darts: Romford’s Day looks forward to BDO World Championship test

Dan Day in action at the BDO World Championships

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

West Ham make hard work of FA Cup progress against battling Birmingham

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists