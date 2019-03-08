Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner
PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 April 2019
Archant
An eight-months old baby has been taken to hospital as a precaution.
Two men have been arrested after a police car was damaged in a crash close to Gallows Corner.
At around 4.40pm today (Monday, April 8) officers requested a vehicle to stop on Brentwood Road, Romford.
The driver refused to do so and a pursuit was authorised.
The car then crashed into another car in Main Road.
Two occupants of the car were arrested nearby on suspicion of driving offences, they were taken into custody where they remain.
An eight-month-old baby in the second car was taken to hospital as a precaution.
There are no other injuries.
At the moment the Main Road is still currently closed between the roundabout and Crossways.
The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.
This is a breaking news story and we will be bring you the latest information.