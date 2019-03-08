Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Breaking

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

PUBLISHED: 17:23 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 April 2019

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Archant

An eight-months old baby has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A car appears to have crashed into the back of a van in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla ChowA car appears to have crashed into the back of a van in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Two men have been arrested after a police car was damaged in a crash close to Gallows Corner.

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

At around 4.40pm today (Monday, April 8) officers requested a vehicle to stop on Brentwood Road, Romford.

The driver refused to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

The car then crashed into another car in Main Road.

Two occupants of the car were arrested nearby on suspicion of driving offences, they were taken into custody where they remain.

An eight-month-old baby in the second car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There are no other injuries.

At the moment the Main Road is still currently closed between the roundabout and Crossways.

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.

This is a breaking news story and we will be bring you the latest information.

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Hornchurch goalkeeper Chafer felt they deserved late equaliser

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Sheila Keeling

Cricket: Essex slump to innings defeat at Hampshire

Kyle Abbott of Hampshire celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists