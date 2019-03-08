Breaking

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow Archant

An eight-months old baby has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A car appears to have crashed into the back of a van in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Two men have been arrested after a police car was damaged in a crash close to Gallows Corner.

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

At around 4.40pm today (Monday, April 8) officers requested a vehicle to stop on Brentwood Road, Romford.

The driver refused to do so and a pursuit was authorised.

The car then crashed into another car in Main Road.

Two occupants of the car were arrested nearby on suspicion of driving offences, they were taken into custody where they remain.

An eight-month-old baby in the second car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

There are no other injuries.

At the moment the Main Road is still currently closed between the roundabout and Crossways.

The London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details.

This is a breaking news story and we will be bring you the latest information.