Police close Romford road after man collapses in street

PUBLISHED: 16:26 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 29 October 2019

A busy Romford road was closed by emergency services this afternoon (Tuesday, October 29) while they responded to a man who had collapsed in the street.

Main Road, directly outside Romford Police Station, was closed to traffic by officers at around 3.20pm as the man had fallen down in the middle of the carriageway.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the man had not been hit by a vehicle.

He added: "A man had collapsed in the street. He has been taken to hospital."

Main Road has now reopened to traffic.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were called at 3.13pm "to reports of a person injured".

She added: "We dispatched an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We treated a man for a head injury at the scene and took him to hospital."

