Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

PUBLISHED: 10:31 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 14 March 2019

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Police have closed Lawns Park in Collier Row this morning as they search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney.

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken MearsLawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Officers put up a cordon last night (Wednesday, March 13) after a third person was charged with Jodie’s murder.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 18, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row, was arrested on Sunday, March 10, on suspicion of murder and has now been charged.

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPSJodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 14.)

Havering Police said on Facebook that the park will be closed for a temporary period, and that it is not to do with a new incident.

Police outside of Lawns Park in Collier Row this morning. Photo: Ken MearsPolice outside of Lawns Park in Collier Row this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

The park has been closed with the consent of Havering Council, and it will re-open as soon as the search is completed.

Two other people have already been charged with Jodie’s murder which happened two weeks ago.

Havering Council vehicles entering Lawns Park in Collier Row this morning. Photo: Ken MearsHavering Council vehicles entering Lawns Park in Collier Row this morning. Photo: Ken Mears

On Tuesday, March 5, Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9, and then at the Old Bailey on Monday, March 11.

A trial date of Monday, September 2 has been set.

On Friday, March 8, a 16-year-old boy from Romford was arrested.

He was charged with murder and remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 11 and then at the Old Bailey the following day.

A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were also arrested on Sunday, March 10 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three have been released under investigation.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

