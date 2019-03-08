Search

Armed police called to Rainham woodland after gun shots heard

PUBLISHED: 14:48 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 18 June 2019

Police were called to Rainham Road, Rainham, this morning after gun shots were heard nearby. Picture: Met Police

Police were called to Rainham Road, Rainham, this morning after gun shots were heard nearby. Picture: Met Police

Armed police swooped in after reports of gun shots in woodland earlier today.

Officers were called at 11.47am this morning, Tuesday, June 18, to reports of shots fired near Rainham Road, Rainham.

Police, including armed officers, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade attended.

With the assistance of the National Police Air Service, the area was searched but no evidence was found that a firearm had been used.

No injuries were reported and police stood down at 1.25pm.

