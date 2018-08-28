Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

Police and the London Ambulance Service in Petersfield Avenue this afternoon. Shantel Louise

Police and ambulance services were called to Harold Hill this afternoon after a liquid was thrown over a boy on a bus.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the Met Police were called at 1.30 today (December 19) to Petersfield Avenue.

LAS sent its hazardous area response team (HART) to the scene and a person was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Officers and LAS attended and the liquid was deemed not to be noxious.

The boy didn’t require medical treatment.

No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries continue.

An eye-witness said: “I went past and saw police washing a boy’s face with water.

“It was clear what had happened, it looked like an acid attack.

“The bus had pulled over and there was police and ambulances next to it.”