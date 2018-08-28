Search

Emergency services called to person threatening to harm themselves at block of Gidea Park flats

PUBLISHED: 16:13 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 09 January 2019

Police and emergency services in Elvet Avenue in Gidea Park. Photo: Francesca Leslie Willson

Francesca Leslie Willson

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

Police and emergency services are currently at the scene of a block of flats in Gidea Park where a person is threatening to harm themselves.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30am this morning (Wednesday, January 9) to the incident at Victoria House in Durham Avenue.

Officers are currently trying to talk to the person and hope to find “a peaceful solution.”

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokeswoman said an incident response officer and an ambulance crew were sent to the scene.

Both the Met Police and LAS remain on the scene.

The Samaritans charity is available 24 hours a day to provide confidential support for people who are experiencing feelings of distress, despair or suicidal thoughts.

Call 116 123.

