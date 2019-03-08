Harold Hill arrest: Man and woman involved in street fight found with imitation firearms in stolen car

Sevenoaks Close, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police arrested two people who had imitation firearms in a stolen vehicle at the weekend.

Officers were called to Sevenoaks Close, Harold Hill, on Sunday, June 2, at 5.50am to reports of a street fight.

A man and a woman, who were in a stolen car, were subsequently arrested for their involvement in the fight.

In the vehicle, police found two imitation firearms believed to be BB guns.

The suspects have since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing.