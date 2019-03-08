Search

Can you help Essex Police find 25-year-old with Romford links who is wanted on recall to prison?

PUBLISHED: 08:56 14 October 2019

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police are seeking any information that can help them find Robert Davanzo, who is known to have links to Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

Essex Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a 25-year-old man with links to Romford who is wanted on recall to prison.

Detectives announced last week they are looking for Robert Davanzo, who has links to Braintree, Chelmsford and Romford.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Pc Wayne Bloomfield on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

