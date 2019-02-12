Police appeal for witnesses following Harold Wood noxious substance assault

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses following an assault involving a noxious substance in Harold Wood last year.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at around 2.50am on December 30, 2018 to a residential address in Shepherds Hill following reports that a 17-year-old had been assaulted.

The victim told officers that he was approached by four suspects as he was walking along Pages Lane.

The suspects who had their faces covered, chased the victim before threatening him with knives.

They stole his wallet and watch, and it was believed they fled the scene in a silver Toyota Prius.

The victim was taken to an east London hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries, however, as the area of the assault was not covered by CCTV cameras, they have been unable to identify the suspects.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, or who remembers seeing the Prius.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Area Command Unit via 101 quoting reference 994/30Dec18.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.