Police appeal for witnesses to fatal three-car collision on A127
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a fatal collision in Havering.
Jacqueline Saunders, 76, from Chingford, died in hospital after a three-car collision on the A127 near Upminster.
Police were called to reports of a crash at roughly 3pm on Tuesday, October 12, involving a silver/white Mini Countryman (Saunders’ vehicle), a silver Audi TT and a black Mercedes CLA200.
Detective Sergeant Mark Palmer, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “Our thoughts remain with Jacqueline’s family and we will continue to support them in any way we can.
“We have already spoken to a number of people who were at the scene but I am asking anyone who has information and has not yet come forward to do so.
“We would also appeal to road users on the A127 to check their dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant.”
Anyone with information should call 020 8597 4874, providing the reference CAD 4550/12OCT.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.