Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl from Hornchurch.

Angel Casey has been missing since September 9.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the police by calling 101 and quote 19MIS035999.