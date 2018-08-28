Search

Police search for Hornchurch man wanted for driving offences

PUBLISHED: 08:00 31 December 2018

Police are searching for Lee Ward from Hornchurch. Photo: Essex Police

Police are searching for Lee Ward from Hornchurch. Photo: Essex Police

Essex Police

Please share to help try and find this man.

Essex Police are searching for a Hornchurch man wanted for driving offences.

Officers would like to talk to Lee Ward, 28, after he failed to answer bail in connection with driving offences in Thurrock.

Ward is 5ft 7ins and has been described as having short brown hair, and is known to have links to Romford and Elm Park.

Police said he has previously used the alias Wesley Jackman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grays Op Raptor on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

