Man wanted in criminal damage investigation

Have you seen this Dagenham man?
Essex police are searching for Jayden Hussain in connection with alleged criminal damage offences and on recall to prison.
The 27-year-old has links to Brentwood, Romford, and Barking and is known to ride a moped, police added.
They have asked anyone who knows him or has any information about where he is to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.
