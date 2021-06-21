Man wanted in criminal damage investigation

Published: 10:06 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 10:08 AM June 21, 2021

Jayden Hussain is wanted by police in relation to alleged criminal damage offences - Credit: Essex Police

Have you seen this Dagenham man?

Essex police are searching for Jayden Hussain in connection with alleged criminal damage offences and on recall to prison.

The 27-year-old has links to Brentwood, Romford, and Barking and is known to ride a moped, police added.

They have asked anyone who knows him or has any information about where he is to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.