Police appeal to find man with 'vital information' following arson attack involving Harold Hill man

Two men, 22-year-old Brendan Olley, of Harrow Crescent, Harold Hill, and 28-year-old Bradley Wright of Bromley Road, Ardleigh, pleaded guilty to an arson attack in Weald Road, South Weald, which took place in February.

They will be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on November 18.

Police believe that the man pictured holds "vital information" to assist this investigation.

If you do have any information, call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/19989/19.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers 100per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report on its website.