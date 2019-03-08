Wanted: Police search for man following robberies at Romford and Dagenham betting shops

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 33-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a series of robberies at bookmakers in east London.

Ben Mark Hilton is wanted by police following four robberies in October and November at venues in Romford and Dagenham.

According to officers from the East Area Command Unit, Mr Hilton waited in and around betting shops at either opening or closing time when he is alone with staff and then threatened them and forced them to hand over money.

The 33-year-old has intimated he may be in possession of a weapon although no one has been seen and no one has been hurt during the offences.

Anyone who has information about Mr Hilton's whereabouts, or that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2227/10Nov.

Alternatively, residents can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.