Search

Advanced search

Wanted: Police search for man following robberies at Romford and Dagenham betting shops

PUBLISHED: 15:43 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 15 November 2019

Police are looking for Ben Mark Hilton following four robberies at betting shops in Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Police are looking for Ben Mark Hilton following four robberies at betting shops in Romford and Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a 33-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a series of robberies at bookmakers in east London.

Ben Mark Hilton is wanted by police following four robberies in October and November at venues in Romford and Dagenham.

You may also want to watch:

According to officers from the East Area Command Unit, Mr Hilton waited in and around betting shops at either opening or closing time when he is alone with staff and then threatened them and forced them to hand over money.

The 33-year-old has intimated he may be in possession of a weapon although no one has been seen and no one has been hurt during the offences.

Anyone who has information about Mr Hilton's whereabouts, or that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 2227/10Nov.

Alternatively, residents can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

Cowper Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Saint Francis Hospice in desperate need of volunteer drivers

Saint Francis Hospice volunteer driver Tony Hatch. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Most Read

Romford Mothercare closure: Hornchurch four-year-old and parents ‘devastated’ by loss of community hub

Lorenzo Williams from Hornchurch with mum Sherrie Williams enjoying the soft play area in Romford Mothercare. Picture: Nathan Denton

Child taken to hospital after car crash next to railway in Chadwell Heath causes long delays

Police at the scene in Crow Lane. Picture: Kelly Mills

Motorcyclist in critical condition in hospital after Harold Wood car crash

The crash happened outside Harold Wood Station at 1.46pm. Photo: Steve Poston

Wanted man knocks himself out trying to run away from police in Rainham

Cowper Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Saint Francis Hospice in desperate need of volunteer drivers

Saint Francis Hospice volunteer driver Tony Hatch. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Downes delivers a late point as Havering seconds share spoils with Waltham Forest

Havering celebrate their second goal during Havering HC 2nd XI vs Chelmsford HC 3rd XI, East Region League Field Hockey at Campion School on 2nd November 2019

Swimming: Killerwhales impress at long distance gala

Killerwhales Poppy Jeffery

Havering AC youngsters pass regional tests at English Schools’ Cross-Country Cup

Members of Coopers Coborn and Sacred Heart intermediate girls teams at Benfleet, including six Havering AC athletes who finished in the top 10 (pic Jerry Canty)

The East London Football Podcast

Former Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher (pic Simon O'Connor)

Romford’s Team Falcon fighter Worsfold defends European title

Sarah Worsfold celebrates defending her European title (pic Matt Higgs)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists