Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

PUBLISHED: 17:53 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 26 July 2019

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

Archant

Detectives are appealing for the public's help in identifying two men who they believe are connected in an unprovoked assault on board a train in Upminster.

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTPBritish Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

Shortly after midnight on April 14, a man was travelling with his partner when a group of men began making a number of homophobic comments.

The comments became increasingly aggressive with one of the attackers saying "gays should be strung up".

When the victim went to leave the train at Upminster station he was punched a number of times in the head causing him to fall to the platform.

He was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained a number of bruises.

You may also want to watch:

The assault happened on board the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoeburyness.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could assist them with their investigation.

BTP said: "No one should ever be targeted with abuse or violence because of who they are, or who they love.

"We take all reports of hate crime seriously and will work hard to identify perpetrators and bring them before the courts."

If you know who they are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 58 of 14/04/2019.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

‘Crime, dismay and misery’: Residents and councillors object to Hornchurch newsagents’ alcohol licence application

Park Lane News in Park Lane, Hornchurch, has applied for an alcohol licence. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Builder leaves customers with half-built ‘garden rooms’ and thousands of pounds out of pocket

The unfinished extension has cost Alan Street £44,775 to date. Picture: Polly Hancock

Romford Dogs planning grand reopening night to celebrate completion of stadium’s £10m upgrade works

Stadia Manager Karen McMillan shows the Romford Recorder around the work taking place on the Romford Stadium.

Tributes for beloved Brentwood coach and founder of Romford’s Byron Red Star FC

Norman French, founder of Romford's Byron Red Star FC, carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Rainham in 2012. Picture: Nina French

The Havering Hoard: Museum of London hoping to purchase all 453 Bronze Age objects discovered at Rainham gravel works

A set of Bronze Age composite rings dating back to 1300-1150BC. Picture: York Museums Trust/ Creative Commons

‘Crime, dismay and misery’: Residents and councillors object to Hornchurch newsagents’ alcohol licence application

Park Lane News in Park Lane, Hornchurch, has applied for an alcohol licence. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Must-win game coming up for Hornchurch and Chelmsford

Hornchurch players celebrate a wicket (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Curtis ‘disappointed’ after a narrow loss, but urges focus before key period

John Curtis in bowling action for Upminster against Shenfield (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Brentwood skipper West insists every match is must-win

Aaron West of Brentwood. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

O’Neill knows not to underestimate Aythorpe

Rainham's Biren Patel in batting action in the T.Rippon Mid Essex League Premier Division (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Shenfield skipper confident spinners will win Hutton tie

Tom Ballington of Shenfield hits out against Upminster (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists