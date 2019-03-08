Police appeal after unprovoked homophobic assault on board train at Upminster

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP Archant

Detectives are appealing for the public's help in identifying two men who they believe are connected in an unprovoked assault on board a train in Upminster.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP British Transport police officers are appealing for help in identifying these men who might be connected with an unprovoked homophobic attack in Upminster. Picture: BTP

Shortly after midnight on April 14, a man was travelling with his partner when a group of men began making a number of homophobic comments.

The comments became increasingly aggressive with one of the attackers saying "gays should be strung up".

When the victim went to leave the train at Upminster station he was punched a number of times in the head causing him to fall to the platform.

He was left unconscious for a number of minutes and sustained a number of bruises.

You may also want to watch:

The assault happened on board the 11.39pm service from London Liverpool Street to Shoeburyness.

Officers from the British Transport Police (BTP) believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could assist them with their investigation.

BTP said: "No one should ever be targeted with abuse or violence because of who they are, or who they love.

"We take all reports of hate crime seriously and will work hard to identify perpetrators and bring them before the courts."

If you know who they are, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 58 of 14/04/2019.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.