Search

Advanced search

Video

Collier Row aggravated burglary: Police launch appeal after residents are allegedly held at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 07:48 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 19 September 2019

Police have launched an appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row.

Police have launched an appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row.

Archant

Police in Havering have launched an urgent appeal following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row.

Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John NaullsPolice were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls

At around 8.50am on Wednesday, September 18, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Lowshoe Lane.

Four suspects were reported to have entered a residential address through a rear window.

They held a man and a woman aged in their mid-20s at knifepoint before fleeing the scene with designer goods and electronics.

Just as the suspects were leaving in a getaway vehicle, a grey BMW 525I - the police arrived at the scene.

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren MaybeeA police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

The car is believed to have been stolen.

Police gave chase and the suspects were stopped at White Hart Lane, junction with Cross Road.

The occupants inside the car attempted to flee on foot but two were caught by officers and one found by a police dog nearby.

Enquiries continue to trace the fourth suspect.

Before the suspects were caught they crashed their vehicle in Cross Road.

The London Ambulance Service treated three people at the scene of the car crash and took one to hospital.

Det Sgt Billy Baxter of the East Area Command Unit said: "While we have three suspects in custody, please remember that there is at least one other still outstanding.

"I urge anyone who has information concerning this incident to contact police without delay.

"I am particularly interested to hear from anyone in the White Hart Lane area that has CCTV footage of the suspects or dash cam footage."

Three men aged 18, 20 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.

Det Sgt Baxter added: "The effects of becoming a victim of burglary are greatly magnified by threat of violence and run far deeper than a loss of property.

"Help me to make sure that these men are denied the opportunity to put anyone else through the ordeal that is aggravated burglary."

Anyone with information can contact Havering CID on 101 quoting reference 1595/18SEP19, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney fatally stabbed in Harold Hill was a ‘blameless individual’ caught up drug dealers’ quarrel, court told

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Dozens of firefighters tackling roof fire in Romford road

Firefighters were called to Epping Close, Romford at 8.28am to reports of a roof alight.

Dagenham scout Jodie Chesney fatally stabbed in Harold Hill was a ‘blameless individual’ caught up drug dealers’ quarrel, court told

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Collier Row aggravated burglary: Police launch appeal after residents are allegedly held at knifepoint

Police have launched an appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row.

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Cricket: Ten Doeschate delights as Essex return to top

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate deep in thought during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Cricket: Harmer’s magnificent seven puts Essex on title brink

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Hornchurch boss Stimson is lauding comfortable win at Carshalton as the best yet

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch celebrates his goal during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists