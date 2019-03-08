Video

Collier Row aggravated burglary: Police launch appeal after residents are allegedly held at knifepoint

Police have launched an appeal for information following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row. Archant

Police in Havering have launched an urgent appeal following an aggravated burglary in Collier Row.

Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls Police were in pursuit of suspects of a burglary in White Hart Lane, Collier Row on Wednesday, September 18. Picture: John Naulls

At around 8.50am on Wednesday, September 18, police were called to reports of an aggravated burglary in Lowshoe Lane.

Four suspects were reported to have entered a residential address through a rear window.

They held a man and a woman aged in their mid-20s at knifepoint before fleeing the scene with designer goods and electronics.

Just as the suspects were leaving in a getaway vehicle, a grey BMW 525I - the police arrived at the scene.

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

The car is believed to have been stolen.

Police gave chase and the suspects were stopped at White Hart Lane, junction with Cross Road.

The occupants inside the car attempted to flee on foot but two were caught by officers and one found by a police dog nearby.

Enquiries continue to trace the fourth suspect.

Before the suspects were caught they crashed their vehicle in Cross Road.

The London Ambulance Service treated three people at the scene of the car crash and took one to hospital.

Det Sgt Billy Baxter of the East Area Command Unit said: "While we have three suspects in custody, please remember that there is at least one other still outstanding.

"I urge anyone who has information concerning this incident to contact police without delay.

"I am particularly interested to hear from anyone in the White Hart Lane area that has CCTV footage of the suspects or dash cam footage."

Three men aged 18, 20 and 22 were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.

Det Sgt Baxter added: "The effects of becoming a victim of burglary are greatly magnified by threat of violence and run far deeper than a loss of property.

"Help me to make sure that these men are denied the opportunity to put anyone else through the ordeal that is aggravated burglary."

Anyone with information can contact Havering CID on 101 quoting reference 1595/18SEP19, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.