Police appeal after unique set of drums worth £5,000 stolen from Elm Park

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a stolen drum kit that is of a great sentimental value to its owner.

In the early hours of Saturday, February 22, a Black Ford Kuga (index E018 PZH) was stolen off a drive in Ambleside Avenue.

Inside the car was a unique set of Ludwig drums valued in the region of £5,000.

Havering MPS tweeted: "The drums are multi-coloured and have the logo Dr Zero & The Hot Heads on the base drum.

"They are of great sentimental value to the owner.

"Please if you are offered these please call police on 101 and quote crime number 5403219/20."