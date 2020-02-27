Search

Advanced search

Police appeal after unique set of drums worth £5,000 stolen from Elm Park

PUBLISHED: 13:18 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 27 February 2020

A car stolen from Elm Park on Saturday, February 22 contained a unique set of drums. Picture: @MPSHavering

A car stolen from Elm Park on Saturday, February 22 contained a unique set of drums. Picture: @MPSHavering

Archant

Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a stolen drum kit that is of a great sentimental value to its owner.

A car stolen from Elm Park on Saturday, February 22 contained a unique set of drums. Picture: @MPSHaveringA car stolen from Elm Park on Saturday, February 22 contained a unique set of drums. Picture: @MPSHavering

In the early hours of Saturday, February 22, a Black Ford Kuga (index E018 PZH) was stolen off a drive in Ambleside Avenue.

You may also want to watch:

Inside the car was a unique set of Ludwig drums valued in the region of £5,000.

Havering MPS tweeted: "The drums are multi-coloured and have the logo Dr Zero & The Hot Heads on the base drum.

"They are of great sentimental value to the owner.

"Please if you are offered these please call police on 101 and quote crime number 5403219/20."

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Most Read

Harold Wood crash: Brentwood man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

IBS sufferer accuses Collier Row Costa Coffee of discrimination after toilet mishap left him ‘publicly humiliated’

The toilet mishap happened at the Costa Coffee in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

‘Best moment in football’ for Tamplin as Romford pull off shock win at leaders Maldon

Romford midfielder Archie Tamplin in action against Hullbridge Sports (Pic: George Tewkesbury)

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Romford head coach Wigham urges side to start taking their chances ahead of Ipswich clash

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham Romford & Gidea Park RFC vs Woodford RFC, London 2 North East Division Rugby Union at Crowlands on 9th March 2019

Cooperians director Yarrow hopes Barking victory can be the start of an unbeaten run

Action from Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Police appeal after unique set of drums worth £5,000 stolen from Elm Park

A car stolen from Elm Park on Saturday, February 22 contained a unique set of drums. Picture: @MPSHavering
Drive 24