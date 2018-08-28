Search

Essex Police appeal after bank cards stolen in robbery used in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 16:44 31 January 2019

Essex Police would like to speak to these men. Photo: Essex Police

Essex Police would like to speak to these men. Photo: Essex Police

Essex Police

Police would like to speak to these three men.

Essex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex PoliceEssex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex Police

Police investigating two robberies where stolen bank cards were later used in Rainham have released CCTV images of three men officers want to speak to.

The robberies took place in Southend in November last year - during the first incident, a man in his 60s was walking along Southend High Street towards the seafront at around 9.20pm on November 25 when a group of men approached him from behind.

He was hit in the head and forced to hand over his bank card and pin.

He was then assaulted again and left with a broken leg. The men made off with his bag, bank cards, and cash.

Essex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex PoliceEssex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex Police

Two days later, at around 9pm, a 19 year-old man was walking along Chichester Road when a group of men approached him from behind, grabbed him, and showed him a knife.

They then stole his wallet and mobile phone and was forced into a black Ford Focus where he saw a woman sitting in the front seat.

His head was covered with a jacket and he was driven around for several hours before stopping at a Co-op in Grays where one of the men withdrew money from an ATM.

He was finally let out of the car at a taxi rank in Grays at around 12.30am on November 28.

Essex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex PoliceEssex Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Essex Police

Bank statements later showed three-figure sums of cash were withdrawn from ATMs in Southend and Grays.

In total a four-figure sum was stolen from the teenager.

The stolen bank cards were subsequently used in Shoreditch, Hackney, and Rainham and police believe the people responsible may be from London.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We have exhausted all other lines of enquiry which is why we’re now asking for your help.

“If you recognise these men or have any information about who they are please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference numbers 42/172586/18 and 42/173760/18.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

