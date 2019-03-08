Search

South Ockendon robbery: Police appeal for witnesses after Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster teenagers are arrested

PUBLISHED: 13:51 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 17 May 2019

Three 17-year-old boys from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in South Ockendon on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Met Police

Three 17-year-old boys from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in South Ockendon on Wednesday, May 8. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in South Ockendon for which three teenagers from Havering have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Five teenage boys approached a 17-year-old in Garron Lane, South Ockendon at 6.40pm on Wednesday, May 8.

He was assaulted, threatened with a knife, robbed of his Apple iPhone and he suffered minor injuries.

The suspects left the scene in a grey Ford.

Three 17-year-old boys from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery and released on bail until June 2 while inquiries continue.

An Essex police spokesman said: "A number of people were in the area at the time but have yet to come forward.

"We are asking anyone who saw what happened to please contact us as they may have vital information to assist with our investigation.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident."

Residents can contact Grays CID on 101, or they can anonymously contact the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

