Police release CCTV after passenger's bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

PUBLISHED: 16:06 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 25 November 2019

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Police investigating the theft of a passenger's bag and the fraudulent use of their card in Romford are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who may have information about the incident.

A passenger's bag was stolen on board a train at Romford Station at 11.50pm on Monday, October 14.

Their bank card was then used a short while later at 12.15am on Tuesday, October 15 at a Shell garage in Eastern Avenue.

The British Transport Police (BTP) have today released a CCTV image in connection with the incident as the officers believe the man shown in the picture may have information which could help them with their investigation.

If you know who he is, contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900088885.

Alternatively residents can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

