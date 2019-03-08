Search

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A12 after 43-year-old man dies from injuries

PUBLISHED: 07:35 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 15 July 2019

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

A 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 43-year-old man has died after he was involved in a collision on the A12 last night.

Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A12 on Sunday, July 14 at around 8.55pm.

It is believed that a 43-year-old man stepped in to the carriageway and was moving towards the central reservation when he collided with the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.29pm. His next of kin are aware.

Police attended with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, stopped at the scene and was not arrested.

Road closures were put in place.

This is the third fatal collision to take place in Havering within four weeks, after a 23-year-old woman was hit by a car on June 19 and a 50-year-old motorcyclist was involved in a fatal crash on the A127 on July 3.

Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for any witnesses or those with dash cam footage of the A12 crash to contact them.

Contact the team on 020 8597 4874, call 101 ref CAD 7572/14 July, or tweet @MetCC.

