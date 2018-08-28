Havering Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan PA Archive/PA Images

Havering Police have issued a warning after a number of British Gas uniforms were stolen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are advising residents to double check the identity of any workers who knock at the door.

“If you are visited at your home address by someone reporting to be from British Gas without an appointment do not let them in,” a Met Police spokesman said.

“Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999.”

A British Gas spokesperson confirmed that a number of outfits were taken in the London Borough of Brent and the incident has been reported to the police.

They advised residents to request to see an ID card, should they get a knock at the door from someone claiming to be a British Gas employee.

“All our employees and agents will show you an identity card,” she said.

“Please check the card carefully and if you are unsure, do not let them in.

“The card contains the following information: Who they represent i.e. British Gas, their photograph, contact telephone number for you to double-check their identity and an expiry date for the card.”

The energy supplier said customer security is one its most important considerations and said to help reassure the general public, it can organised for legitimate members of staff to say a pre-agreed password when they visit your home.

“If you are unsure, don’t let them in,” she added.

To check the identify of a British Gas employee call 0333 202 9802.

To find out more about other checks you can perform and for more information visit po.st/BG-GenuineVisitor