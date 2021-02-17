Brentwood care home resident reads her poems to nursery children

Published: 3:00 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 4:13 PM February 17, 2021

Joan Vicente read her poems on FaceTime with the help of Brentwood Care Home staff. - Credit: Brentwood Care Centre

In celebration of National Storytelling Week, Brentwood Care Centre resident and published author read her poems to children at Hopscotch Day Nursery.

Joan Vicente has always loved poetry and regularly visited primary schools to hold poetry writing workshops and read poems from her books.

She recently moved to the nursing home in Larchwood Gardens, Brentwood and on sharing her love of poetry, staff decided to support her by encouraging her to read to nursery children virtually as part of the care home’s intergenerational partnership with Hopscotch Day Nursery.

Karen, Hopscotch nursery manager, said: “We’ve built up a great relationship with Brentwood Care Centre over the past couple of years and we’ve missed our visits which have had to stop since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"When contacted about the idea, I jumped at the chance.”

The home says Joan’s family were delighted with the idea.

Daughter Sally said: “The staff at Brentwood Care Centre are unreal and beyond words.

Joan Vicente reads her poems to the kids at Hopscotch Day nursery. - Credit: Brentwood Care Centre

"Watching her read her poems to the children, I cannot even start to explain how I felt. We’ve shared the video with friends and family and there have been many tears of joy.”

"What they’ve helped mum achieve is priceless and there are no words. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

Charlie, the home’s deputy manager, said: “It is amazing to see Joan interacting and doing what she loves. It is even more special that Joan read from her own published book.

"It is lovely to see how different generations can engage and interact with each other and the difference this makes to the resident’s wellbeing, especially during these difficult times.”







