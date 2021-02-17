Brentwood care home resident reads her poems to nursery children
- Credit: Brentwood Care Centre
In celebration of National Storytelling Week, Brentwood Care Centre resident and published author read her poems to children at Hopscotch Day Nursery.
Joan Vicente has always loved poetry and regularly visited primary schools to hold poetry writing workshops and read poems from her books.
She recently moved to the nursing home in Larchwood Gardens, Brentwood and on sharing her love of poetry, staff decided to support her by encouraging her to read to nursery children virtually as part of the care home’s intergenerational partnership with Hopscotch Day Nursery.
Karen, Hopscotch nursery manager, said: “We’ve built up a great relationship with Brentwood Care Centre over the past couple of years and we’ve missed our visits which have had to stop since the Covid-19 pandemic.
"When contacted about the idea, I jumped at the chance.”
You may also want to watch:
The home says Joan’s family were delighted with the idea.
Daughter Sally said: “The staff at Brentwood Care Centre are unreal and beyond words.
Most Read
- 1 Electrician cleared of manslaughter but guilty of health and safety breach
- 2 Havering residents to face council tax increase
- 3 Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman
- 4 East Londoners are being targeted by violent blackmail phone calls
- 5 Hornchurch supporters set up fundraiser to help club's bid for cup glory
- 6 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 7 Have you seen this 14-year-old girl missing from the Romford and Ilford area?
- 8 Rainham primary school to receive 46 laptops thanks to donation drive
- 9 Garden light installation 'might not have caused' boy's death, court hears
- 10 Can you help return keys of stolen disability car found in Romford?
"Watching her read her poems to the children, I cannot even start to explain how I felt. We’ve shared the video with friends and family and there have been many tears of joy.”
"What they’ve helped mum achieve is priceless and there are no words. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."
Charlie, the home’s deputy manager, said: “It is amazing to see Joan interacting and doing what she loves. It is even more special that Joan read from her own published book.
"It is lovely to see how different generations can engage and interact with each other and the difference this makes to the resident’s wellbeing, especially during these difficult times.”