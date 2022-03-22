Poetry collection published by Romford schoolgirl, 6, sells hundreds of copies

Taranya Kancharla is only six years old - Credit: Neelima Bojja

A Romford schoolgirl who is only six years old has already had a book of her poetry published.

Taranya Kancharla wrote the My World of Natura collection of 15 poems - which are on a variety of topics such as her mum and dad, lions, a farmer, spiders and the seasons - in 2021.

She also wrote a poem about her grandmother, who was unwell at the time.

The front cover of Taranya's poetry book - Credit: Neelima Bojja

"Both me and my husband, Suneel, are extremely pleased," Taranya’s mother Neelima Bojja said. "I am really proud and will do anything to encourage her."

Neelima said her daughter was an early developer and has enjoyed writing for a long time: "Her vocabulary and writing is amazing.

"Taranya has read a lot, including four Harry Potter books and Winnie the Pooh. It still came out of nowhere, though, and we were aghast when Young Writers asked to publish one of her poems in the British Library in 2020 when Taranya was just five."

Taranya has enjoyed writing for a long time, her mother said - Credit: Neelima Bojja

Taranya added to her work while on holiday in India last summer, and it was after reading these latest poems that her mother decided to approach a publisher herself.

"We went to India in August 2021 and she was writing and someone suggested I approach Amazon India.

"By December, the poems were published."

The book has sold about 200 copies and Taranya's school, Rush Green Primary, set up a stall to advertise the collection.

Taranya Kancharla's book has already sold about 200 copies - Credit: Neelima Bojja

With her mother hopeful that the work will soon be published by Amazon International, is Taranya planning a future as a poet or an author?

"I haven’t spoken to her about it but she reads a lot of books from the school library on how to write well and choose topics and characters," Neelima said.

Taranya’s mother said she was "excited" about the success of her poems and is now focussing on adding to the work.

"She has recently written three more poems, as well as a short story, and is looking into the topics of flowers, pollution and the human body.

"Taranya says she wants to have another book published!"

Taranya Kancharla is creative and loves to read books - Credit: Neelima Bojja



