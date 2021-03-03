Pocket parks proposed for Romford town centre

Published: 10:30 AM March 3, 2021

Romford town centre could see the introduction of pocket parks. - Credit: Ken Mears

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a scheme to make Romford town centre greener.

Romford Business Improvement District (BID) is behind the idea, with proposals including two 'pocket parks' and up to 10 'green interventions' which could include unused phone boxes filled with flowers.

The BID has invested £40,000 into the initiative, which is being delivered in conjunction with community interest company Things Made Public.

A spokesperson for the scheme said the pocket parks "could incorporate greenery and seating with a children’s play area".

A crowdfunding page has been set up which is more than halfway to achieving a target of around £87,000, which needs to be hit around mid-May for the project to progress.

BID director Julie Frost said: “Romford BID is really excited to get behind this project to enhance our historic market place and town.

"With the publication of the roadmap out of lockdown, our focus must be on doing what we can to encourage shoppers, diners and socialisers back.

"Bringing green spaces into the very heart of this space represents just one of the many ways that we can make Romford an attractive place to work, rest and play."

A funding bid has also been made to the Mayor of London's Make London campaign, which is pledging money to support communities recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme will hear later this month if it has been successful.

Other plans include creating a green trail promoting the town's green spaces and environmental initiatives, as well as delivering workshops to schools, community groups and businesses to co-create green spaces.

The spokesperson said the scheme will have the community at its heart and that residents will be involved in developing the designs and locations of each aspect.

Lauren Martin, of Things Made Public, added: "Whilst we have received incredible support since launching the Romford Pocket Parks project, we cannot rest on our laurels so we turn to our fellow residents to support us.

"Every share, like and pledge is needed - let’s make this happen together."

To support the project, visit https://www.spacehive.com/romford-pocket-parks.