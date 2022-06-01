Havering's messages to the Queen for milestone Platinum Jubilee

This weekend, people all over the country are celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II has become the longest-reigning British monarch this year, and to mark the occasion, this newspaper invited our readers and community leaders to send her a message.

Bonita Bryant, owner at Island Hut Fusion

Congratulations to the Queen for reaching her Platinum Jubilee. It’s a beautiful time to see everyone getting along and uniting for a day.

Julie Frost, Romford BID director

The Romford BID would like to extend its warmest congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen for her 70 years of ceaseless service to our nation.

She is a truly inspirational figure, and one of Britain's most influential brand ambassadors on the international stage.

She is a symbol of unity, stability and pride in the UK. She is the ultimate placemaker!

Here in Romford, the BID will be doing its utmost to show our appreciation and support for you, Ma'am.

Long may you reign!

Cllr Keith Darvill, leader of Havering Labour Party Group

I join the tributes of the whole of Havering in wishing the very best to Her Majesty the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee.

In these 70 years, the Queen has set the very best example of what it is to give your life in the service of others.

I also pay tribute to all council and emergency service staff who will be working to make sure the celebrations go ahead without a hitch.

This weekend will be one to remember, just like my own memories of the coronation parties in the past in the East End.

I hope everyone enjoys the celebration.

God save the Queen!

Staff at The Plantique

Congratulations to our wonderful Queen. And she looks great!

Ian Yeoman, band director of The Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford

We would like to congratulate Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee.

The matriarch of our Great United Kingdom and a role model for the masses, she has been a constant in all our lives and been the focal point of this country in many a celebration as a nation and united us in times of trouble and grief.

We as a band have had the honour on many great occasions to perform in the presence of the Queen and the wider Royal Family over the years and we look forward to many more.

The band and drums were formed in 1952 too, so we share our Platinum Jubilee with a very special lady indeed.

Here’s to our queen and long may she reign!

Cllr Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council

Congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen on reaching a historic milestone in serving as our monarch for 70 years and providing dedicated service to all of her citizens around the world.

Her Majesty still commands huge admiration and respect around the world and it was a privilege for me to witness the Queen in Romford in the early 2000s.

Staff at Pacific Balloons

We are excited to help people celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham and Rainham

Queen Elizabeth has, throughout the 70 years of her reign, epitomised the highest standards of dignity and integrity.

She has won Britain respect around the world and at times of tragedy in the life of the nation, she has never failed to show empathy.

Queen Elizabeth continues to exemplify the very best in public service and is respected and much loved throughout the UK.

Staff at Godfreys of Hornchurch, Ardleigh Green

The staff are looking forward to people coming in and helping them celebrate.

Junior sea cadet Maha, 11, of Hornchurch and Upminster Sea Cadets

During 1945, Queen Elizabeth II joined the armed forces and since then she has maintained a close relationship by paying regular visits to service ships and different establishments.

She holds many military appointments and honorary ranks.

Almost a third of the country has seen or met the Queen in person. I really wish I could meet Her Majesty one day.

I would like to congratulate Her Majesty on becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

Julia Lopez, MP for Hornchurch and Upminster

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been a constant in our lives - an enduring source of pride, a symbol of strength and a reminder of our shared history.

Her leadership as a monarch has been exemplary, and the love, respect, and affection that we have for her binds us as a nation.

I have seen Her Majesty the Queen from afar throughout my life - as a young schoolgirl when I won a competition to attend the opening of the new (now old) terminal at Stansted Airport; as a student when she visited my college at university; and as an MP at the state openings of Parliament.

So many of her subjects have similar stories to recount as witnesses to a reign made of countless precious moments with ordinary people.

Thank you, your Majesty, for your seven decades of service to our nation.

The team at Barfia Hornchurch

From the team at Barfia Hornchurch, have a lovely weekend celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

Pram Vadher, owner of Ardleigh Green Shoe Repairs

It’s nice that she’s reached this milestone and is bringing a feel-good feel to the people.

Congratulations, we wish her all the best in the future.

Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford

The people of the UK, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies and Commonwealth will this weekend celebrate the first Platinum Jubilee in our history, as we reflect on the legacy of our most gracious sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II.

Our Queen has become the embodiment of all that Britain stands for. Freedom, liberty, common law, parliamentary democracy and a constitution, rooted in the great traditions that have underpinned our nation for nearly 1,000 years.

The Queen defends our way of life so that no politician can reduce the state to tyranny and as she is commander-in-chief, our armed forces give their loyalty to the Crown, not whoever happens to occupy No.10.

So, let us all celebrate with patriotism, pageantry and festivities, as we salute our Queen and her 70 years of service to this nation

God save the Queen.

Claire Saunders, British Empire Medal (BEM) recipient for services to food retail worker safety during the pandemic

It has been an absolute honour to receive my BEM and attend a garden party the year of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

I will forever have those memories.

Thank you for all you have done for our country and our communities.

Especially for me, recognising the unsung heroes during the last few challenging years.

Royal Marine cadet Abbie, 17, of Hornchurch and Upminster Royal Marine Cadets

Congratulations to Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

This is such a special milestone, certainly something that will not happen again in my lifetime.

It's especially nice as Her Majesty is also the patron of the Sea Cadet Corps and I am a Royal Marine Cadet at the Hornchurch and Upminster Unit.



