Havering Museum unveils plaque in memory of police officer who died in the line of duty

Members of the police force, Mayor Cllr Michael Deon Burton and MP Andrew Rosindell join family members for the unveiling of the plaque dedicated to PC Joseph Watt outside of the Havering Museum. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A police officer who died in 1913 while stopping a runaway horse in Romford Market has been commemorated with a plaque.

The plaque, funded by The Carnie Trust, was unveiled at a special ceremony outside Havering Museum in the High Street on Friday, September 13.

Pc Joseph Watt joined the Essex Constabulary on April 2nd 1906 and he was transferred to Romford on October 1, 1908.

He was on duty in Romford High Street when he saw a runaway horse drawing a four wheeled van coming towards him.

B.J Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex talking at the unveiling of the plaque for PC Joseph Watt. Picture: Ken Mears B.J Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex talking at the unveiling of the plaque for PC Joseph Watt. Picture: Ken Mears

Pc Watt caught his foot on the pavement while trying to stop the horse and he fell beneath the van wheels.

He later died from his injuries.

Pc Watt's great-grandchildren were joined by Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, the Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton and the chief constable of Essex B J Harrington at the event.