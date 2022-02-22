Bid to install 20m-tall 5G mast in Elm Park submitted

A telecommunications company is seeking permission to install a 20-metre 5G mast beside a road in Elm Park.

An existing 12.5m monopole and three equipment cabinets have been in place since 2016, but applicant H3G (UK) Ltd - which trades as Three - says it requires upgrading to enable the rollout of 5G in the area.

If the application is approved by Havering Council, the existing equipment would be removed and replaced with a taller, galvanised steel monopole, six antennas and five equipment cabinets.

One of the existing cabinets will be relocated to the site of the new mast, which is slightly further down Rainham Road.

The site is near Rainham Concrete Skatepark, roughly 370m from The Brittons Academy to the south-east and 420m from Scargill Infant and Junior School to the east.

A decision on the application is expected by April 11.

More information on the proposals can be found using P0218.22.