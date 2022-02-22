News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Bid to install 20m-tall 5G mast in Elm Park submitted

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:57 PM February 22, 2022
The existing mast (right) on Rainham Road

The existing mast (right) on Rainham Road - Credit: Google

A telecommunications company is seeking permission to install a 20-metre 5G mast beside a road in Elm Park. 

An existing 12.5m monopole and three equipment cabinets have been in place since 2016, but applicant H3G (UK) Ltd - which trades as Three - says it requires upgrading to enable the rollout of 5G in the area. 

If the application is approved by Havering Council, the existing equipment would be removed and replaced with a taller, galvanised steel monopole, six antennas and five equipment cabinets. 

One of the existing cabinets will be relocated to the site of the new mast, which is slightly further down Rainham Road. 

The site is near Rainham Concrete Skatepark, roughly 370m from The Brittons Academy to the south-east and 420m from Scargill Infant and Junior School to the east. 

A decision on the application is expected by April 11.

More information on the proposals can be found using P0218.22.

Planning
Rainham News

Don't Miss

Chatteris Avenue in Romford

Court Watch

Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home

Charles Thomson

person
A tree down on a parked van in Millfield Lane, by Hampstead Heath.

London Live News | Gallery

Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Demmie Martin says L&Q housing association has failed to repair her Wigton Road property

London Live News

Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Knights Snooker and Pool Club is based on the first floor of 127-133 High Street

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon