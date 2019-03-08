Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Plans submitted to turn two floors above Romford shop into seven-bed HMO for up to 10 people

PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 October 2019

The two storeys above the Mawney Convenience Store in Mawney Road, Romford could become a 10-person HMO under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps

The two storeys above the Mawney Convenience Store in Mawney Road, Romford could become a 10-person HMO under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two floors above a Romford convenience store could be turned into seven small bedrooms housing up to 10 people under new plans submitted to Havering Council.

An application for permission to create a 10-person, seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) on the first and second floor at 45 Mawney Road Romford was received by the local authority on September 26.

There would be no changes to the exterior of the building if the development was to go ahead.

Under the proposals, the interior of the building's two upper storeys would be converted to create three double bedrooms and four single bedrooms.

It had previously been used as a showroom and extra storage space for the shop beneath.

There would also be room for two communal kitchen spaces and each bedroom would have its own ensuite bathroom and shower facilities.

You may also want to watch:

The building - which is directly opposite Mawney Foundation School - currently has three parking spaces to the front, and there is no mention in the application of additional car parking being created on-site after the changes.

There is no access to the rear of the building, which is completely enclosed by a 2m high brick wall.

Documents submitted alongside the application show that no pre-application advice - discussions between the applicant and the council where both discuss what the development should and shouldn't include - has been sought.

In their application, the developer's chosen architects say: "With regards to any potential impact on residential amenity, the property is a detached building and given the mixed use nature and current noise from traffic, there would be no significant noise impact against neighbouring residents.

"As such, the development would be within the realms of acceptability and comply with the aims and provisions of adopted planning policy."

Anyone wishing to comment on the outline application has until Wednesday, November 6, to submit their representations.

Comments can be submitted online at www.havering.gov.uk/planning, by sending an email to planning@havering.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Control, London Borough of Havering, Mercury House, Mercury Gardens, Romford, RM1 3SL.

Havering Council's planning officers are due to make a decision on the application by November 21.

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Most Read

Collier Row’s first bar set to open in November

RM5 Lounge is set to open in Collier Row in late November. Picture: John Beard.

Under-fire builder that left families with half-finished ‘garden rooms’ goes bust

Alan Street on his abandoned extension in Hornchurch. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police investigate potential kidnapping in Harold Hill

Police are investigating a potential kidnapping following an incident in Keats Avenue, Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Residents taken to hospital after three men break into Hornchurch home

Police were called to reports of a burglary in Park Lane, Hornchurch on Tuesday, October 22. Picture: Google Maps

c2c apologises afer locked Rainham station entrance sees commuters jump tracks to catch early morning trains

People were filmed climbing onto the platform and train tracks at Rainham Station on Monday, October 21. Picture: Neil Moorey

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Plans submitted to turn two floors above Romford shop into seven-bed HMO for up to 10 people

The two storeys above the Mawney Convenience Store in Mawney Road, Romford could become a 10-person HMO under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch boss Stimson says they were unlucky against two good goalkeepers

Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Whiston and vlogger Harvey swim lengths to encourage disabled youngsters to swim

Brock Whiston, Isaac Harvey and Nikki Fairbairn in the pool (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Green-fingered residents scoop Havering in Bloom awards from the mayor

Havering in Bloom winners with the mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton. Picture: Havering Council

National Theatre stage production of award-winning novel set to visit Romford schools

Cayvan Coates as Christopher and Nadia Williams as Judy. Picture: The Other Richard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists