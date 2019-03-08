Plans submitted to turn two floors above Romford shop into seven-bed HMO for up to 10 people

The two storeys above the Mawney Convenience Store in Mawney Road, Romford could become a 10-person HMO under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two floors above a Romford convenience store could be turned into seven small bedrooms housing up to 10 people under new plans submitted to Havering Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application for permission to create a 10-person, seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) on the first and second floor at 45 Mawney Road Romford was received by the local authority on September 26.

There would be no changes to the exterior of the building if the development was to go ahead.

Under the proposals, the interior of the building's two upper storeys would be converted to create three double bedrooms and four single bedrooms.

It had previously been used as a showroom and extra storage space for the shop beneath.

There would also be room for two communal kitchen spaces and each bedroom would have its own ensuite bathroom and shower facilities.

You may also want to watch:

The building - which is directly opposite Mawney Foundation School - currently has three parking spaces to the front, and there is no mention in the application of additional car parking being created on-site after the changes.

There is no access to the rear of the building, which is completely enclosed by a 2m high brick wall.

Documents submitted alongside the application show that no pre-application advice - discussions between the applicant and the council where both discuss what the development should and shouldn't include - has been sought.

In their application, the developer's chosen architects say: "With regards to any potential impact on residential amenity, the property is a detached building and given the mixed use nature and current noise from traffic, there would be no significant noise impact against neighbouring residents.

"As such, the development would be within the realms of acceptability and comply with the aims and provisions of adopted planning policy."

Anyone wishing to comment on the outline application has until Wednesday, November 6, to submit their representations.

Comments can be submitted online at www.havering.gov.uk/planning, by sending an email to planning@havering.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Control, London Borough of Havering, Mercury House, Mercury Gardens, Romford, RM1 3SL.

Havering Council's planning officers are due to make a decision on the application by November 21.