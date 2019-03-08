Search

Plans submitted to demolish Harold Hill's The Pompadours pub and build 21 affordable homes

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 September 2019

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Rubbish left by illegal travellers at the Pompadours pub site

Archant

A new set of plans have been submitted to bulldoze a derelict pub in Harold Hill that has been plagued by squatters and fly-tippers and build 21 affordable homes.

The Pompadours in Edenhall Road served its last pint in March 2016 and has been standing empty ever since.

The empty building has been the site of a number of fires, intrusions by squatters and a great deal of fly-tipping over the last three years.

Plans submitted last month by Jeff Haskins of BHD Architects on behalf of Hilldene Estate LTD have now been published on Havering Council's planning portal.

They reveal that the current building would be demolished, and 21 homes would be built on the site.

Five of the homes would be social, affordable or intermediate rental properties, while 16 would be put up for sale as affordable homes - meaning at 80pc of the market value.

Six of the properties would be two-storey two-bedroom houses, while 15 would be part two-storey with second bedrooms in the loft space.

Each home would also be provided with its own refuse and recycling storage areas.

Under the plans, the development would also have parking spaces for 36 cars and 42 bicycles.

In documents provided alongside the application, BHD Architects says: "The pub is no longer viable and the adjacent open land makes it ideal for redevelopment without any negative impact on the area."

A vocal campaign was launched to prevent the pub's historic building being bulldozed to make way for a block of 25 flats when plans were filed in 2015.

Havering Council officers refused those plans after they were labelled "excessively dense" - days after a residents' protest.

When the pub closed in 2016, travellers occupied the site for around 24 hours, leaving piles of rubbish in their wake.

In May 2016, an outhouse that had stood empty for two months was gutted by an unexplained fire, and just four months later firefighters were called out to the pub twice in one night to tackle fires on the supposedly empty first floor.

In both cases, residents believe squatters were to blame, though this was not confirmed by the London Fire Brigade.

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application must send their views to Planning Control, Mercury House, Mercury Gardens, Romford, RM1 3SL, or email them to planning@havering.gov.uk by September 30.

A decision is expected from Havering Council's planning committee by November 15.

