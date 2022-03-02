Upminster area faces becoming phone network blackspot, mast application claims

The tower and equipment would be fitted in the Upminster Golf Club car park. - Credit: Google Maps

An area of Upminster faces becoming a communication blackspot.

That is the claim made by mobile infrastructure company Cornerstone and Telefonica, which has applied to Havering Council for permission to fit a 20.6m tower in the car park of Upminster Golf Club.

If it is refused, the area could be "left with a coverage hole”, the application says.

This means people would be unable to make calls and send or receive messages, it explained.

It includes a 20.26m Swann engineering tower, equipment that receives data sent by satellites and other associated apparatus such as cabinets.

The suggested installation would replace the telecommunications equipment site on the roof of Hall Mead School in Upminster.

That site was lost from the operator's network “for reasons beyond” its control, Cornerstone and Telefonica said, and so the Upminster Golf Club site was identified instead.

Building work is proposed to start in September and finish by the end of the year.

A guide relating to 5G masts and health is included in the application in a bid to alleviate people’s concerns.

The decision is expected to be made by April 14 and the application can be viewed using reference M0001.22.