Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Plans have been submitted for more than 1,300 homes as Havering Council bids to regenerate a Romford estate.

The council has put forward a hybrid planning application for the Waterloo Estate, including outline plans for 1,380 new homes.

A council spokesperson said more than 550 properties will be “affordable” and a number of homes will be for “low-cost home ownership”.

They added detailed plans have been submitted for the first phase of around 370 homes.

The estate is one of 12 across the borough that are part of a regeneration programme being delivered by the council in partnership with Wates Residential.

The ‘12 Estates’ programme, costing £1billion, will see around 3,500 new homes in Havering across the next 12 to 15 years.

It aims to double the amount of the borough’s council rented accommodation and more than double the amount of affordable housing.

The partners have already seen plans approved for almost 200 homes at the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham.

The council spokesperson said the Waterloo plans include green spaces such as a village garden, water feature and rain garden after a consultation with residents last year.

Council leader Damian White said: “I am excited to see another key milestone reached in the progress towards creating much-needed high quality homes for local people and how the development will help to support the road to recovery from Covid-19 for our Havering residents.

“I am particularly pleased to see how the comments and wishes of local people who attended the public consultations are being included in the plans, especially around the open spaces and the village garden.

“It means that we are building homes that will help reduce the demand for social housing as well as prioritising local people for the homes for sale, all of which have purpose and a legacy for generations of Havering residents to come.”

Kate Ives, development director for Wates, added:“Submitting plans for the Waterloo Estate is an exciting step forward for the ‘12 Estates’ programme, which will deliver thousands of new homes across Havering and follows an extensive consultation with members of the local community.”

A decision is expected from the council’s planning committee later this summer.