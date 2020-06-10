Search

Advanced search

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 June 2020

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Plans have been submitted for more than 1,300 homes as Havering Council bids to regenerate a Romford estate.

The council has put forward a hybrid planning application for the Waterloo Estate, including outline plans for 1,380 new homes.

A council spokesperson said more than 550 properties will be “affordable” and a number of homes will be for “low-cost home ownership”.

They added detailed plans have been submitted for the first phase of around 370 homes.

The estate is one of 12 across the borough that are part of a regeneration programme being delivered by the council in partnership with Wates Residential.

The ‘12 Estates’ programme, costing £1billion, will see around 3,500 new homes in Havering across the next 12 to 15 years.

You may also want to watch:

It aims to double the amount of the borough’s council rented accommodation and more than double the amount of affordable housing.

The partners have already seen plans approved for almost 200 homes at the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham.

The council spokesperson said the Waterloo plans include green spaces such as a village garden, water feature and rain garden after a consultation with residents last year.

Council leader Damian White said: “I am excited to see another key milestone reached in the progress towards creating much-needed high quality homes for local people and how the development will help to support the road to recovery from Covid-19 for our Havering residents.

“I am particularly pleased to see how the comments and wishes of local people who attended the public consultations are being included in the plans, especially around the open spaces and the village garden.

“It means that we are building homes that will help reduce the demand for social housing as well as prioritising local people for the homes for sale, all of which have purpose and a legacy for generations of Havering residents to come.”

Kate Ives, development director for Wates, added:“Submitting plans for the Waterloo Estate is an exciting step forward for the ‘12 Estates’ programme, which will deliver thousands of new homes across Havering and follows an extensive consultation with members of the local community.”

A decision is expected from the council’s planning committee later this summer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

Most Read

First week without a coronavirus-related death at Romford and Goodmayes hospitals since before lockdown

Barking Havering and Redbridge Hospitals have recorded seven consecutive days without a coronavirus-related death since the pandemic began. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Romford schoolgirl, 6, creates online videos to educate other children during coronavirus pandemic

Tiana Williamson, six, has made videos to educate and entertain other children during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: The Liberty Shopping Centre

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Proposals submitted for more than 1,300 homes at Romford’s Waterloo Estate

A computer generated image outlining what the Waterloo Estate redevelopment could look like. Picture: Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Romford boss Tamplin insists his squad could win the National League South

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Premiership rugby stars ‘could go on strike’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Former Arsenal striker Smith joins domestic violence campaign

Arsenal's Kelly Smith celebrates after winning the SSE Women's FA Cup

West Ham striker Hugill extends loan deal at QPR

Queens Park Rangers' Jordan Hugill rues a missed chance during the FA Cup fourth round match at Loftus Road, London.
Drive 24