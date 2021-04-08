News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl

Author Picture Icon

Adriana Elgueta

Published: 6:11 PM April 8, 2021   
Plans are in motion for a new Lidl in Rainham

Plans are in motion for a new Lidl in Rainham - Credit: Havering Council/Lidl

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Rainham have been submitted.

The new store will mean the current site, a former commercial block on Horizon House at 5 Rainham Road, will be demolished.

The site would extend just over an acre and is bound by Rainham Road to the east, La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south, with homes to the north and west.

Close to Rainham town centre, Lidl says the planned site is about half a mile from Rainham Station and has the 103 bus route running next to it.

It would create up to 40 jobs and have two rapid electric charging points capable of charging a vehicle in 30 minutes. 

You may also want to watch:

The chain claims there would be one or two HGV deliveries to the store per day. All store waste will be collected at the same time as the deliveries, therefore minimising HGV movements within the site.

Residents are encouraged to have their say by April 24.

Most Read

  1. 1 New Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre set to open
  2. 2 Leisure Centre manager named 'hero of Havering' for BBC community award
  3. 3 Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen
  1. 4 Rainham school 'taking effective action' to improve after inadequate rating
  2. 5 'He has to go': Ex-Tory councillor to take on council leader at next election
  3. 6 Tributes paid to 'larger-than-life' theatre finance director
  4. 7 Consultation begins on plans for multi-million pound health centre
  5. 8 Stubbers Adventure Centre and SYM Sailing Club clash over lake
  6. 9 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
  7. 10 Coroner: CCG failed to provide appropriate care for vulnerable woman

Planning queries should be sent to planning@havering.gov.uk



Rainham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Robert Whitton, Founder and Chairman of Impact Capital Group on the site of the old Romford Ice Rink

Planning and Development | Video

Developer submits details of proposal for 1,010 homes in Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Student Sonna Panesar sitting on boxes

Education News | Exclusive

How an Upminster school rose to the challenge of lateral flow testing

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Lewis Thomas

Crime

Jailed: Burglar who drove on wrong side of road trying to flee police

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rahiem Anderson was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering Santino Dymiter in Plaistow

Knife Crime

Santino Dymiter murder: Teens given life terms for 'savage' gang killing

Emily Pennink, PA

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus