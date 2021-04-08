Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl

Published: 6:11 PM April 8, 2021

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket in Rainham have been submitted.

The new store will mean the current site, a former commercial block on Horizon House at 5 Rainham Road, will be demolished.

The site would extend just over an acre and is bound by Rainham Road to the east, La Salette Catholic Primary School and Our Lady of La Salette Church to the south, with homes to the north and west.

Close to Rainham town centre, Lidl says the planned site is about half a mile from Rainham Station and has the 103 bus route running next to it.

It would create up to 40 jobs and have two rapid electric charging points capable of charging a vehicle in 30 minutes.

The chain claims there would be one or two HGV deliveries to the store per day. All store waste will be collected at the same time as the deliveries, therefore minimising HGV movements within the site.

Residents are encouraged to have their say by April 24.

Planning queries should be sent to planning@havering.gov.uk







