Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 21 January 2019

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Archant

Residents are worried about a lack of parking, after plans were been submitted to build a new mosque in Rainham

If given the green light a single storey modern mosque will be built on land at the rear of 135 New Road.

Councillor Natasha Summers has received a number of complaints from those living close to the proposed mosque, with residents worried about a lack of car parking.

She told the Recorder: “It’s not the fact its a mosque, any community centre, or church or anything that is going to attract a lot of people to the area would raise concern.

“There are only going to be four car parking spaces, three of which will be used by employees, so where will everyone who is going to visit the mosque going to park?

“Residents already have a battle to get a parking space, this is only going to make things worse.

“I think a similar application last year was turned down on parking grounds, and I think this might be rejected for the same reasons.

“It is a heavily residential area, they are also worried about the noise of the cars coming and going early in the morning and late at night.”

The application states there will be three full time employees, four car parking spaces and four spaces for bikes.

Quoting the planning guidelines set out by Havering Council, in the design and access statement the application states: “Although visual appearance and the architecture of individual buildings are very important factors, securing high quality and inclusive design goes beyond aesthetic considerations.

“Therefore, planning policies and decisions should address the connections between people and places and the integration of new development into the natural, built and historic environment.”

It also says: “To deliver the social, recreational and cultural facilities and services the community needs, planning policies and decisions should:

n Plan positively for the provision and use of share space, community facilities (such as local shops, meeting places, sports venues, cultural building, public houses and places of worship and other local services to enhance the sustainability of communities and residential environments.

n Guard against the unnecessary loss of valued facilities and services particularly where this would reduce the community’s ability to meet its day-to-day needs.

n Ensure that established shops, facilities and services are able to develop and modernise in a way that is sustainable, and retained for the benefit of the community; and ensure an integrated approach to considering the location of housing, economic uses and community facilities and services.”

The next council planning committee meeting is on Thursday, February 14, however the list of applications to be discussed at the meeting has not been released yet.

For more information about the application visit the Havering Council planning website and objections to application P1716.8 should be e-mailed to cole.hodder@havering.gov.uk

Topic Tags:

