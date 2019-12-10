Poll

Coral Car Park: Plans submitted for 88 homes on former Romford Dogs overflow site

Plans have been submitted for 88 homes to be built on the Coral Car Park in London Road, Romford. Archant

Proposals for 88 homes to be built on Romford Greyhound Stadium's former overspill car park have officially been submitted to Havering Council.

After months of pre-application discussions, Passion Property Group and Caerus Developments, have submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of Romford Dog's former overspill car park in London Road.

The development consists of 88 homes housed in four, five and six-storey buildings, 160 cycle spaces and 56 parking spaces - 9 of which would be available for blue badge holders.

Romford Greyhound Stadium recently underwent a £10million refurbishment and no longer needs the extra parking spaces.

A spokeswoman from the developers told the Recorder: "Passion Property Group and Caerus Developments are delighted to have formally submitted a planning application for the Former Car Park, London Road.

"Having purchased the site from Coral Ladbrokes to help fund the redevelopment of the Romford Dog Track, we have worked hard with Havering officers, members and the public to achieve a scheme that provides much needed, high quality, homes including 35pc affordable housing.

"We look forward to working closely with members and officers throughout the determination process."

In the planning documents the developers explain that a lot of attention has been paid to the appearance of the development.

The design and access statement reads: "The proposal has been carefully and sensitively designed to ensure a high quality residential development, which respects and responds positively to its surroundings, is delivered.

"At the junction between London Road and Spring Gardens, the proposed development rises to six storeys.

"The proposals then drop down in height to four storeys as the development moves back along Spring Gardens.

"This design approach will reduce the visual impact of the proposals upon existing neighbours, seeking to respect and preserve their outlook as far as possible."

Pre-application discussions have been taking place with the council since February and public consultations were held at the Greyhound Stadium in April.

As the plans were being developed, the number of homes were reduced from 102 to 88, parking provision was increased and more "affordable" family units were added.

Havering Council is expected to make a decision about the plans by January 21 next year.