Plans submitted to build eight-storey block of flats on Romford town centre car park

The small car park in Slaney Road, Romford, which could soon be replaced with an eight-storey block of flats under plans submitted to Havering Council. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Plans to build an eight-storey block of flats on a small car park in Romford town centre have been submitted to Havering Council - and residents have two weeks to have their say.

An outline application for the erection of the residential block on a car park next to Eldons Court in Slaney Road was received last month, and published by the council this week.

It reveals that, should the plans be approved, the block would house 16 flats - 10 one-bed flats and six two-bed flats.

Under the current plans, the ground floor would see 24 car parking spaces retained as an undercroft, with the car park's current entrance remaining in the same place.

It is believed some minor works would be done to public footways to make it clear to pedestrians passing by that cars will be entering and exiting the building.

There would also be 22 dedicated bicycle spaces installed at the site - which is less than 250m from Romford Station.

The application documents also reveal that discussions have been ongoing with Havering's urban design officers, who have already expressed a number of concerns.

Chief among these is the "height, scale and massing of the building".

The application explains: "Officers were of the view that the proposed building is not of an appropriate scale and form.

"In addition, it was considered that buildings in this part of the streetscene should be lower in height."

However, the applicant's designers insist that, as there are already buildings of the same height in Slaney Road, this criticism is not valid.

They went on: "The proposed building is a continuation of an existing terrace and has been stepped down to respect the lower buildings at Holgate Court [a smaller building on the opposite side of the car park to Eldons Court].

"The design has been carefully considered and is in keeping with the streetscene."

Anyone wishing to comment on the outline application has until Tuesday, October 29, to submit their representations.

Comments can be submitted online at www.havering.gov.uk/planning, by sending an email to planning@havering.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Control, London Borough of Havering, Mercury House, Mercury Gardens, Romford, RM1 3SL.

Havering Council is due to make a decision on the overall application by January 6 next year, although the final scheme may be changed as a result of feedback received at this stage.