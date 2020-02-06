Search

TfL submits plans for new southern entrance to Romford Station

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2020

The proposals are for a new southern entrance to Romford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

The proposals are for a new southern entrance to Romford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A TfL rail company hopes to provide better security and step-free access to Romford Station with a new southern entrance.

BPR Architects have been appointed by AECOM on behalf of TfL's Rail for London (RfL) to support them in proposals for a southern entrance to Romford Station in South Street.

The new entrance would be built on the left side of the station which is currently accessible via a ramp.

This ramp provides the only step-free access into the station and it isn't regulated by ticket gates, but is managed by station staff.

In the Design and Access statements the applicant noted that the gradient of the ramp is not compliant with the Department for Transport's standards.

Rail for London said the new southern entrance could improve security at the station in South Street. Picture: Ken MearsRail for London said the new southern entrance could improve security at the station in South Street. Picture: Ken Mears

You may also want to watch:

The proposals include a new gateline and ticket hall on the existing ramp up to the subway level to the outside of the station and a lift would be installed to provide step-free access to the subway level and platforms 1 and 2.

Howard Smith, TfL Rail director of operations, said: "We have submitted a planning application for changes to the southern side of the station that include a new entrance building and lift.

"These proposals would help the station support an expected increase in passengers and would complement Network Rail's current works to install two new lifts and refurbish the booking hall."

BPR Architects added that the new additions to the station are part of an ongoing wider station upgrade strategy by Network Rail project to provide step-free access to Romford Station.

The developers said: "The design of the new southern entrance aims to achieve the following; boost the profile of Romford and provide the uplift the area desires for growth; provide passive surveillance to increase the security of the area; provide a compliant, step-free route to the platforms from the southern side of the station and be adaptable or easily removable to suit [Havering's] future aspirations for development of the area."

A decision is set to be made for the application by March 24.

