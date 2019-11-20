Search

Advanced search

Havering submits plans for modern retirement village with 175 apartments in south Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 November 2019

Artist impression for the Solar Serena and Sunrise Court in south Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council

Artist impression for the Solar Serena and Sunrise Court in south Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Proposals for a new modern retirement village with 175 apartments in south Hornchurch has been submitted by Havering Council.

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation in September. Picture: Havering CouncilCllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation in September. Picture: Havering Council

The application is for the redevelopment of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts and was submitted on Tuesday, November 19.

The redevelopment of the site is part of the first phase of Havering's 12 Estate joint regeneration venture with Wates Residential.

Under the proposed designs, a large proportion of the 175 new apartments will be designed as wheelchair adaptable.

There will also be flexible storage space for either bicycles or mobility scooters.

The main building will feature communal facilities including a residents' lounge, treatment studio for health and wellness.

Havering's redevelopment proposals aim to meet the needs and aspirations of people who are approaching or have reached retirement age.

You may also want to watch:

Director of regeneration, Neil Stubbings, said: "The 12 Estates project is about creating local homes for local people.

"Our borough has such a diverse range of residents, so it is important we ensure our regeneration creates homes fit for everyone.

"The plans we are submitting will create a community where Havering's elderly residents can live safe and independent lives."

The plans also extend to the garden area, which will have distinct zones to encourage a range of wellbeing activities, such as relaxation, lawn games and a community growing area for accessible gardening.

As part of a joint pledge to deliver a boost the borough's economy, local supplier, Downwell Demolition, is carrying out the demolition at Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts, which started in September.

Kate Ives, development director for Wates Residential, added: "Working with Havering Council, our focus is on building high quality homes for Havering's residents.

"Our modern retirement village will help provide safe, warm and well-equipped homes, and pleasant green spaces for local people who are approaching, or who have reached, retirement age.

"The 12 Estates regeneration programme is also giving us the opportunity to deliver a borough-wide legacy as we work with local businesses like Downwell Demolition."

The latest submission comes after plans for the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham were approved by Havering's strategic planning committee.

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves ‘armed with samurai swords’ carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Two women hit by a car in Romford

Police are investigating an incident in Crow Lane, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering submits plans for modern retirement village with 175 apartments in south Hornchurch

Artist impression for the Solar Serena and Sunrise Court in south Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council

Romford record-holder Clayton pays tribute to former boss Martin

Paul Martin, Paul Clayton and Colin Ewenson (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Stimson impressed by the standard of play between Hornchurch and Haringey Borough

Mark Stimson manger of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019

Romford owner Tamplin more impressed with work rate than stunning volley

Phil Roberts of Romford during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019

Owner Tamplin revealed his prediction was a loss in first match in charge of Romford

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Coggeshall Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 16th November 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists