Havering submits plans for modern retirement village with 175 apartments in south Hornchurch

Artist impression for the Solar Serena and Sunrise Court in south Hornchurch. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Proposals for a new modern retirement village with 175 apartments in south Hornchurch has been submitted by Havering Council.

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation in September. Picture: Havering Council Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation in September. Picture: Havering Council

The application is for the redevelopment of Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts and was submitted on Tuesday, November 19.

The redevelopment of the site is part of the first phase of Havering's 12 Estate joint regeneration venture with Wates Residential.

Under the proposed designs, a large proportion of the 175 new apartments will be designed as wheelchair adaptable.

There will also be flexible storage space for either bicycles or mobility scooters.

The main building will feature communal facilities including a residents' lounge, treatment studio for health and wellness.

Havering's redevelopment proposals aim to meet the needs and aspirations of people who are approaching or have reached retirement age.

Director of regeneration, Neil Stubbings, said: "The 12 Estates project is about creating local homes for local people.

"Our borough has such a diverse range of residents, so it is important we ensure our regeneration creates homes fit for everyone.

"The plans we are submitting will create a community where Havering's elderly residents can live safe and independent lives."

The plans also extend to the garden area, which will have distinct zones to encourage a range of wellbeing activities, such as relaxation, lawn games and a community growing area for accessible gardening.

As part of a joint pledge to deliver a boost the borough's economy, local supplier, Downwell Demolition, is carrying out the demolition at Solar, Serena and Sunrise Courts, which started in September.

Kate Ives, development director for Wates Residential, added: "Working with Havering Council, our focus is on building high quality homes for Havering's residents.

"Our modern retirement village will help provide safe, warm and well-equipped homes, and pleasant green spaces for local people who are approaching, or who have reached, retirement age.

"The 12 Estates regeneration programme is also giving us the opportunity to deliver a borough-wide legacy as we work with local businesses like Downwell Demolition."

The latest submission comes after plans for the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Rainham were approved by Havering's strategic planning committee.