Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford. Archant

Plans have been put forward for shops and housing to be built on the site of a former beloved performing arts studio in Romford.

Swainland Builders Ltd hopes to demolish a number of buildings in North Street and replace them with four shops and 66 new homes.

CPA Studios, which trained children as young as three-years-old in performing arts, closed in August last year due to financial difficulties.

After 34 years, the college was finally demolished in November.

A Grade II listed Vine Cottage with three commercial units and two residential units, a cafe and a large warehouse are currently part of the intended development area in North Street.

Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Swainland Builders has plans for a "new high quality cafe" to replace the existing one.

According to the design and access statement, the cottage will be transformed into a, "multi-tenant commercial space, including a bespoke and unique small office to the rear of the listed building, in the converted barn."

Tom Swainland, managing director of Swainland Builders, told the Recorder: "We have worked very hard over many years in close conjunction with Havering Council regarding this site to ensure that our vision to enhance the listed building, Vine Cottage c1799, and the River Rom is realised, as well as significantly improving and regenerating the workplace and housing stock for the local community."

The housing part of the development would consist of three housing blocks ranging from three to seven storey heights with the second block intended for commercial use.

It will also include a total of 66 parking spaces with seven dedicated disabled spaces.

Pre-application meetings began on December 11 last year and initially proposals were for 80 homes.

This number then went down to 66 in the final planning application.

Havering Council is set to make a decision about the application by November 13 this year.