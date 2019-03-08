Search

Advanced search

Poll

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:26 03 September 2019

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Archant

Plans have been put forward for shops and housing to be built on the site of a former beloved performing arts studio in Romford.

Swainland Builders Ltd hopes to demolish a number of buildings in North Street and replace them with four shops and 66 new homes.

CPA Studios, which trained children as young as three-years-old in performing arts, closed in August last year due to financial difficulties.

After 34 years, the college was finally demolished in November.

A Grade II listed Vine Cottage with three commercial units and two residential units, a cafe and a large warehouse are currently part of the intended development area in North Street.

Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Swainland Builders has plans for a "new high quality cafe" to replace the existing one.

You may also want to watch:

According to the design and access statement, the cottage will be transformed into a, "multi-tenant commercial space, including a bespoke and unique small office to the rear of the listed building, in the converted barn."

Tom Swainland, managing director of Swainland Builders, told the Recorder: "We have worked very hard over many years in close conjunction with Havering Council regarding this site to ensure that our vision to enhance the listed building, Vine Cottage c1799, and the River Rom is realised, as well as significantly improving and regenerating the workplace and housing stock for the local community."

The housing part of the development would consist of three housing blocks ranging from three to seven storey heights with the second block intended for commercial use.

It will also include a total of 66 parking spaces with seven dedicated disabled spaces.

Pre-application meetings began on December 11 last year and initially proposals were for 80 homes.

This number then went down to 66 in the final planning application.

Havering Council is set to make a decision about the application by November 13 this year.

Most Read

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Brookside Theatre to stage classic feel-good musical Oliver! in Romford

The cast of the upcoming musical Oliver at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Upminster nursery Little Adventurers scores Gold healthy early years award

A dentist visit to the Little Adventurers nursery in Upminster. Picture: Little Adventurers

Recorder letters: Tories getting away with things; fossil fuels, ethnoveterinary, Norman French and more.

William Milliken letter image wk35

Most Read

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

Brookside Theatre to stage classic feel-good musical Oliver! in Romford

The cast of the upcoming musical Oliver at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple

Upminster nursery Little Adventurers scores Gold healthy early years award

A dentist visit to the Little Adventurers nursery in Upminster. Picture: Little Adventurers

Recorder letters: Tories getting away with things; fossil fuels, ethnoveterinary, Norman French and more.

William Milliken letter image wk35

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Daggers Taylor pleased with draw at Chesterfield as his side made it four unbeaten

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th August 2019

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Mum wins free school uniforms for a year from Marks and Spencer thanks to The Liberty competition

Mum Charlotte Reagan wins free school uniforms for a year for children Charlie and Millie after entering M&S's competition at The Liberty shopping centre. Picture: The Liberty shopping centre

Brookside Theatre to stage classic feel-good musical Oliver! in Romford

The cast of the upcoming musical Oliver at Brookside Theatre in Romford. Picture: Mark Sepple
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists