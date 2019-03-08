Poll

Proposals for 98 homes on Cranham green belt land

Satelite image of the land south to Kerry Drive in Cranham. An outline planning application has been submitted to build 98 homes on the green belt land. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A housing developer has submitted an outline planning application to build 98 homes near the Cranham Brickfields Nature Reserve.

Inland Homes is looking to build 98 houses with 160 car parking spaces on land to the south of Kerry Drive.

The development would consist of a mixture of detached and semi-detached houses at two-storey and three-storey heights.

In the Design and Access documents, Inland Homes acknowledges that the houses would be built on designated green belt land, but suggests that the need for affordable housing in Havering outweighs the negatives of building on a green space.

A green belt review was conducted and the developers concluded that homes could be built on the land without "compromising the fundamental aims of the NPPF [National Planning Policy Framework] to keep land permanently open."

The planning documents state: "It is also considered that the site does not prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another, nor does it safeguard the countryside from encroachment.

"The development of this site would in fact create a much stronger green belt boundary as it would be defined by the railway line and the edge of the nature reserve."

A row of trees would separate the housing development from the Cranham Brickfields Nature Reserve in Sunnycroft Gardens.

The applicant states that a, "serious shortage of housing land within Havering" and the "absence of physical and visual harm" meant that there were special circumstances in which qualified for the development to be built on the green belt.

Inland Homes intends to introduce a wetland area and swale on the development to provide a habitat for wildlife.

Havering Council is set to make a decision about the outline planning application by February next year.