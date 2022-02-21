News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New bid to build farm building on Noak Hill's Green Belt after previous refusal

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 PM February 21, 2022
The new building will be put up on land to the north of Church Road

The new building would be put up on land to the north of Church Road - Credit: Google

A Noak Hill farm has applied to build an agricultural storage building in the Green Belt for a second time after its first attempt was refused. 

Prior approval has been sought for a seven-metre-tall metal building to the north of Church Road, currently farmed by R Watt and Partners. 

A previous application was refused on the basis that its “siting, scale and design” would “detract from the open character of the land”. 

According to a planning statement, the new application has re-located the proposed building to ensure it “does not appear isolated within the centre of the open agricultural land”. 

Instead, it will be “tucked away in the corner of the field, with the backdrop of boundary trees”. 

The applicant claims the plot is the “least productive across the holding” and said the building would be used to store machinery, tools and agricultural produce, and used as a demonstration area for safe handling of machinery. 

A decision is expected by March 10 and the application can be viewed in more detail using F0002.22. 

