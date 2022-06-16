The application includes plans to convert the main building, while demolishing a shed and constructing new accommodation on this site - Credit: Google

Plans have been submitted to introduce a day centre and supported living services for people with autism and learning disabilities in Upminster.

The site earmarked is currently a four-bedroom family house on Clay Tye Road, but the intention is to convert the main building and demolish a shed to build the new accommodation.

If approved, the site would be used by provider Liberty Centre to deliver a combination of day services plus overnight respite and supported living accommodation.

It is estimated that all building works would be completed by December this year.

In the planning documents, Liberty Centre - which also runs day centres in Dagenham and Havering-atte-Bower, plus supported living services in Waltham Forest and Redbridge - says it aims to provide for about 40 clients with autism at the site.

It adds: “With over 2,000 adults with autism in Havering and several thousands in neighbouring boroughs, our provision will no doubt help to provide a unique support for many families and people with the condition.”

View the application using the reference P0739.22.