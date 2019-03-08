Poll

Development with 74 new homes could be coming to Romford's Town Centre

Property Investors Guild Romford is proposing a complete redevelopment of a site to the north of Market Place in Romford's town centre. Picture: Assael Architecture Archant

A new housing development with shops could be coming to Romford’s town centre.

A planning application to demolish a building in North Street and replace it with a development of 74 homes with commercial floor space underneath has been submitted to Havering Council.

It would be part six storeys and part nine storeys.

Property Investors Guild Romford is proposing a complete redevelopment of a site to the north of Market Place.

The property company hopes to increase the number of visitors to a part of the town centre that it suggests doesn't receive as many visitors.

A statement in the plans reads: “The proposals offer an opportunity to provide key public benefits which include a number of important heritage benefits to Romford and Havering.

“The development will provide high quality residential and commercial accommodation in the centre of Romford in a part of the town centre that is currently struggling commercially.”

A public consultation was held in February when the property company met with councillors, residents and the Romford Civic Society.

Members of the Romford Civic Society expressed their concerns about the height of the building in comparison to the rest of the buildings in Market Place.

As part of the consultation a resident of Aveley Road, Romford said: “[I] liked the proposed design, two different heights for the two buildings worked well.

“[The development] will improve this part of North Street especially when the development opposite is completed too.”

Another development is also proposed at 23 - 55 North Street to redevelop a building that has stood vacant for many years.

Speaking about the derelict building, a resident of Linden Street, Romford said: “This part of North Street has serious issues, where a 'shell' of an unfinished building has stood for over five years so any development would be welcome providing its perhaps keeping in with Romford being a market town.”

Following the consultation the scheme was reduced from a six to 12 storey building, to a six to nine storey building and the number of homes was reduced from 95 to 74.

A decision is set to be made about the planning application by June 28.