Plans for 717 homes and shops in Rainham to go before Havering Council

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Archant

A major planning application for 717 homes will go before Havering Council's planning committee this Thursday.

Havering Council will consider a planning application to build 717 homes on a brownfield site in New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps Havering Council will consider a planning application to build 717 homes on a brownfield site in New Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Clarion Housing and Hill's application to build a significant development consisting of 717 homes, 1,000sqm of retail space, publicly accessible spaces, pedestrian routes, car parking and cycle parks will be considered by Havering Council at a strategic planning meeting on January 30.

The application is for the redevelopment of the former Somerfield Depot Site in 90 New Road and it's supported by an extensive environmental statement.

The proposed scheme would have six blocks of flats up to 12 storey heights and eight short terraces of townhouses and maisonettes with an east-west link running through the site, named Central Avenue.

Richard Cook, group director of development for Clarion Housing Group, said: "Our aim for the site at 90 New Road is to deliver a sustainable residential-led destination with new homes and retail opportunities alongside public open space.

"The proposed development comprises 717 homes, of which more than 35per cent will be affordable, with a mixture of flats, houses and maisonettes to meet a wide range of housing needs.

"The plans being put forward for determination on Thursday are the culmination of years of discussions with officers at Havering Council, as well as the Quality Review Panel and the GLA, and we are pleased that the officers at Havering are recommending approval of the scheme."

Developers followed five key principles when putting together the plans, including high quality green spaces, sustainability, variety of uses, improved connectivity, diverse communities and active streets.

According to the Design and Access statements: "The proposals for 90 New Road are a modern interpretation of the Metro-land concept, they look to provide contemporary homes that are integrated with green spaces and at a density that will create a vibrate community."

The development is one of a couple other major developments planned for New Road and the surrounding area.

Further along New Road is the planned Beam Park estate which will see 3,000 homes, a rail station and two primary schools built on land running across Rainham to Barking and Dagenham.

Havering Council is also considering an application for 239 homes at 148 New Road.