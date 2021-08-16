Covid memorial woodland planned in Hornchurch

Published: 4:13 PM August 16, 2021

Plans have been announced for a tree tribute to mark the impact of Covid-19 in Havering.

Havering Council has today - August 16 - opened a consultation for residents to contribute to the memorial, intended to honour those lost to the virus and those whose efforts have kept the borough safe.

Proposals include a series of individual tree plantings alongside those at significant locations.

There are also plans for an extensive memorial woodland of native trees set within Hornchurch Country Park, comprised of more than 1,000 trees radiating from a central memorial stone.

Feature paths would also be installed to provide accessibility for elderly and disabled residents.

Should the plans proceed on schedule, these trees will be introduced later this year to take advantage of the upcoming planting season in late autumn.

Council leader Damian White is keen to build "an enduring legacy".

"The living, growing memorial is designed to be a fitting tribute to symbolise the challenges faced over the past eighteen months, as we rebuild and recover," he said.

"Our reliance on our greenspaces became apparent during the pandemic.

"They provided us with much-needed mind space, so it would be really significant to create a breathing and accessible space for remembrance and reflection on the Hornchurch Country Park site and with individual trees in each of our borough wards."

The council wants residents' views on the subject, as well as details from those who may wish to take part in the planting and ongoing maintenance of the new trees.

Submit your views by September 3 by visiting consultation.havering.gov.uk/coo/memorial-woodland/

The latest Office for National Statistics figures confirm that, as of the week ending July 30, 928 people in Havering have died from Covid-19.

As of August 6, 31,554 residents had tested positive for the virus.