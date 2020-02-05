Search

Havering Council grants planning permission for 717 new homes in Rainham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 February 2020

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Planning permission has been granted for a major housing development in Rainham as part of the regeneration framework around the Beam Park development and station.

Havering Council granted permission for Clarion Housing Group's 717 home development in 90 New Road at a strategic planning meeting on Thursday, January 30.

The application is still subject to a referral to the Mayor of London and a section 106 agreement.

In a joint venture with Hill, Clarion Housing will build 717 homes with 1,000sqm of retail space, pedestrian routes,  car parking and cycle parks  on the former Somerfield Depot Site.

The proposed scheme will have six blocks of flats up to 12 storey heights.

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTWCGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Richard Cook, group director of development for Clarion Housing Group, said: "Rainham is a fast-growing destination given its proximity to London and we're delighted to be bringing much-needed new homes to the area.

"With a focus on placemaking, we'll be working with BPTW to deliver modern, generous homes surrounded by green spaces, cafes, restaurants and leisure facilities, creating a sense of community.

"This development has been in the pipeline for some time, and it's great news that Havering  Council have now approved our proposals which will enable  us to provide new high-quality homes to suit a wide range of needs."

According to Clarion, a housing developer which also manages Orchard Village of the Mardyke Estate in Rainham, the New Road scheme has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of around £200million.

Of the 717 homes, 35 per cent are said to be affordable with Clarion managing 151 shared ownership properties and 101 homes for affordable rent.

The remaining 465 units will be for private sale.

Further along New Road is the planned Beam Park estate which will see 3,000 homes, a rail station and two primary schools built on land running across Rainham to Barking and Dagenham.

Justin Kelly, partner at BPTW, added: "Acknowledging the complicated history of the site and previous planning contentions with the neighbouring Beam Park development, we have been working very closely with Havering's planning and urban design team and are delighted to have secured approval with no objections from committee members."

Building work is expected to begin in December this year once a contractor has been appointed.

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being 'struck with pole' in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Barking and Dagenham Council leader retaliates after Havering counterpart 'disses' borough

Cllr Darren Rodwell criticised Havering Council leader for 'dissing' Barking and Dagenham. Picture: LBBD

Boots looking to turn former Hornchurch Starbucks into Opticians and Hearingcare centre under plans submitted to Havering Council

The former Starbucks in High Street, Hornchurch has stood empty since October 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

