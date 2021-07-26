Housing in Havering: Major developments set to come to the borough

Published: 9:05 AM July 26, 2021

An application to build 1,380 homes on Romford's Waterloo Estate has been granted by Havering Council in recent months. - Credit: Waterloo Estate Havering Council/Wates Regeneration LLP

Housing is always a topical - and often contentious - issue in Havering.

The London Plan 2021 has increased the borough's housing target from 1,170 to 1,285 units/year until 2028/2029 - a jump of 10 per cent.

This, combined with the fact that Havering Council has only delivered about 35pc of the housing required over the past three years, means building homes is an ever-present priority.

Check out our list of some major developments which were mooted in the last 18 months; it includes both approved applications and ones soon to be decided upon.

Approved applications

Waterloo Estate - Romford

Number of homes: 1,380 homes

Ward: Romford Town

Granted in June, this application required a casting vote after receiving four votes each from members of the council's strategic planning committee.

This proposal is fronted by developer Wates Residential, which is working with the council to deliver a regeneration programme.

Blocks will range from a single to 16 storeys tall, and will consist of 40 per cent affordable housing.

Construction is expected for the start of 2022.

Find out more information here.

Havering College Tring Gardens Campus - Harold Hill

Number of homes: 120

Ward: Gooshays

Granted as recently as last week - July 15 - this application received a near-unanimous vote in favour, with only one abstention recorded.

The development will replace council-owned land currently occupied by Havering College's former Tring Gardens campus.

It will be made up of 78 houses and 42 flats, with around a third of the new homes designated as affordable.

The homes will be built by Bellway, the developer also responsible for a 356-home development in Hornchurch.

Find out more information here.

An artist's impression of the finished development in Harold Hill - Credit: DHA Architecture

90 New Road - Rainham

Number of homes: 717 (plus an additional 54 homes approved at a later date)

Ward: South Hornchurch

Planning permission was initially granted last February for a 717-home site as part of regeneration around the Beam Park development and station.

Developer Clarion - in a joint venture with Hill - is to construct the development on the former Somerfield Depot Site.

In August, a further application - since granted - was submitted for an additional 54 homes.

Construction is expected for the start of 2022, with completion scheduled for early 2028.

Find out more information about the first approval here, and about the additional homes by visiting this link.

CGI images of how the initially approved 717-home development on 90 New Road could look. - Credit: BPTW

Pending Applications

The Recorder has reported on two major developments in recent months on which decisions are expected later this year.

Former Ice Rink site - Romford

Havering Council has received an application to build 1,010 new homes on the former Romford Ice Rink site. - Credit: Ken Mears

Number of homes: 1,010

Ward: Brooklands

Application Reference: P0615.21

Decision expected: August 20, 2021

As well as the new homes, a new clinical diagnostic hub opposite the existing A&E features in the latest application.

The site is currently being used as a temporary car park for the adjacent Queen's Hospital, but it has been empty for a number of years.

Further information on this development is available by visiting this link.

Gallows Corner Tesco Extra - Romford

The location of the proposed development of 87 homes on the Tesco Extra site in Bryant Avenue. - Credit: Google Maps

Number of homes: 87

Ward: Harold Wood

Application Reference: P1190.21

Decision expected: September 23, 2021

The site - on the southern side of the existing Tesco car park - is immediately adjacent to the A12 and close to the Gallows Corner roundabout where that road converges with the A127.

Homes would range from one to three bedrooms and be in blocks of between three to five storeys.

Further information on this development is available by visiting this link.



