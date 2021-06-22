Plans submitted to demolish pool and erect new school building in Rainham

Published: 1:08 PM June 22, 2021

An application has just been submitted for a new Sixth Form building at Harris Academy. - Credit: Google Images

Plans to demolish a swimming pool and erect a new Sixth Form building in Rainham in its place have been submitted for consideration.

A planning application submitted to Havering Council lays out plans for a three-storey school building to cater for 400 pupils aged 16-19, to be constructed following the demolition of an existing swimming pool connected to the 1971 Chafford Sports Complex.

The 0.48ha Harris Academy site is bordered by Lambs Lane South and Wennington Road.

Works have been projected to cost between £2 million and £100m and would start, if the application is approved, by October this year to be finished by September 2022.

The application reads: "The design has been developed over a number of months with interested parties and received positive feedback during the virtual consultation period from the community."

You may also want to watch:

It says there is an “identified need” for Sixth Form provision within Rainham as older teens “currently travel elsewhere for post-16 education”.

The pool, which is proposed to be demolished, was closed in June 2019 “due to lack of demand”, the proposal states.

There is also a plan for a new vehicle and pedestrian entrance in Wennington Road.

Car parking spaces would be situated at the front of the building, alongside social spaces between the existing sports hall and new building.

Greater use of the Lambs Lane South entrance has also been applied for.

The site is on Green Belt land, but the application argues the benefits are “clearly outweighed” by any harm to the open space, including the "investment" into the continued growth of the economy and the "economic boost" provided by the building and operation of the school.

It also says it will benefit the community by providing education to "further expand" and deliver "high-quality teaching" in Havering and "high-quality facilities" to ensure students receive the "best education".

The proposal also states that the construction will be "highly efficient" and built to the "highest sustainability standards".

In response to the plans, Cllr David Durant said: "Local councillors see the educational benefits and have delivered newsletters seeking residents' views on the matter to influence our comments on the proposals to mitigate any approval and an approval is likely if supported by the council administration and planning department."

The application is open to residents' comments via the council’s website using reference P1013.21 until July 2.